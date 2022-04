The Utah Jazz were slipping in a big way of late before two much-needed wins, including a thrilling overtime victory over the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Jazz are now sitting at 48-32 on the season, which is good for fifth place in the Western Conference. They’re two games behind the Dallas Mavericks and a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO