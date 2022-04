East Lyme — East Lyme scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past Montville 3-2 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday at Bridebrook Park. John Bureau led the Vikings (1-1) with a triple and RBI while Gavin O'Brien and Owen Elmer each had a double. Connor Tukey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO