ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TREASURIES-Bond selloff extends ahead of Fed minutes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Heavy selling extended losses in the Treasury market on Tuesday and drove two-, five- and 10-year yields to multi-year highs as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to cut its bond holdings.

Minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, due at 1800 GMT, may add detail to policymakers’ thinking about how quickly they could move to reduce bondholdings and lift interest rates. The Fed’s stance has been sounding ever more hawkish.

Two-year Treasury yields rose 6.7 basis points (bps) in Asia to 2.591%, the highest since January 2019. Five-year yields lifted 7.1 bps to 2.7750%, the highest since December 2018, and benchmark 10-year yields climbed as much as 6.6 bps to a three-year high of 2.6200%.

The 10-year yield is now up more than 22 bps since Friday and is back above the 2-year yield.

Remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, flagging rapid reductions to the Fed’s balance sheet beginning as soon as May, triggered the latest bout of selling.

“Brainard didn’t say anything extremely hawkish, but mentioning that policy would get to neutral and that bringing down inflation is the Fed’s most important task, as opposed to a balanced unemployment and inflation focus, is strong enough of a change in stance,” said NatWest Markets strategist Jan Nevruzi. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Goldman Sachs sees a 38% chance of recession in the next 24 months

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of recession predictions on Wall Street over the past few months. Now, even some of the most respected U.S. investment banks have begun to sound the alarm.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Treasuries#Fed#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Natwest Markets
CNBC

U.S. dollar hits lowest in week as investors gauge Fed policy, euro firmer

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday and hit its lowest in a week as investors digested the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook a day after the U.S. central bank's expected interest rate hike, while the euro rose as investors watched developments in Russia-Ukraine talks. The Fed's monetary policy turned hawkish...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

New York, March 15 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central...
STOCKS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Gold steadies as inflation jitters offset U.S. rate hike bets

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday with concerns over high inflation offsetting expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while markets also awaited the minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting. Spot gold was little changed at $1,924.65 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET, and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Gold Slips to Near 1-Week Low on Fed Powell's Hawkish Stance

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to curb soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Bond slide deepens as aggressive hikes loom

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Treasuries plumbed fresh depths on Tuesday as traders wagered on outsized half-point rate hikes in both May and June, while the yield curve was flattened by the risk that such aggressive tightening could tip the U.S. economy into recession. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields hit 1-month high ahead of U.S. Fed meet

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond yields touched a one-month high on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers higher on increased optimism ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The 10-year JGB yields were traded 1.5 basis points higher at 0.205%, after touching 0.210%,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy