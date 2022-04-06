TREASURIES-Bond selloff extends ahead of Fed minutes

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - Heavy selling extended losses in the Treasury market on Tuesday and drove two-, five- and 10-year yields to multi-year highs as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to cut its bond holdings.

Minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, due at 1800 GMT, may add detail to policymakers’ thinking about how quickly they could move to reduce bondholdings and lift interest rates. The Fed’s stance has been sounding ever more hawkish.

Two-year Treasury yields rose 6.7 basis points (bps) in Asia to 2.591%, the highest since January 2019. Five-year yields lifted 7.1 bps to 2.7750%, the highest since December 2018, and benchmark 10-year yields climbed as much as 6.6 bps to a three-year high of 2.6200%.

The 10-year yield is now up more than 22 bps since Friday and is back above the 2-year yield.

Remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, flagging rapid reductions to the Fed’s balance sheet beginning as soon as May, triggered the latest bout of selling.

“Brainard didn’t say anything extremely hawkish, but mentioning that policy would get to neutral and that bringing down inflation is the Fed’s most important task, as opposed to a balanced unemployment and inflation focus, is strong enough of a change in stance,” said NatWest Markets strategist Jan Nevruzi. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)