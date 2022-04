Scroll down to watch "One Shining Moment" The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is in the books, and there was definitely madness throughout the competition. Among the notable storylines from the tournament were No. 15 Saint Peter’s making history as the lowest seed ever to make the Elite Eight, No. 11 Michigan going to the Sweet 16, No. 4 Arkansas upsetting No. 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and No. 8 North Carolina making it all the way to national championship game, including eliminating Mike Krzyzewski in his last game coaching the Duke Blue Devils.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO