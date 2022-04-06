What is Third Space Endoscopy?

To avoid brain damage in newborn infants, effective tools for prevention of excessive neonatal hyperbilirubinemia are needed. The objective of this study was to evaluate a new transcutaneous bilirubinometer (JAISY). For this purpose, 930 bilirubin measurements were performed in 141 newborn infants born near-term or at term (gestational age 35"“41Â weeks; postnatal age 1"“6Â days; 71 boys; including 29 infants with darker skin) and compared to those of a previously validated instrument (JM105). In each infant, the mean of three repeated measurements in the forehead was calculated for each instrument, followed by a similar measurement on the chest. The bilirubin values varied between 0 and 320Â Âµmol/l (0"“18.8Â mg/dl). There was a high degree of agreement with significant correlations between bilirubin values measured with the two devices on the forehead (Pearson's r"‰="‰0.94, p"‰<"‰0.001) and the chest (r"‰="‰0.94, p"‰<"‰0.001). The correlations remained after stratifying the data by gestational age, postnatal age and skin color. The coefficient of variation for repeated bilirubin measurements was 8.8% for JAISY and 8.0% for JM105 (p"‰="‰0.79). In conclusion, JAISY provides accurate and reproducible information on low to moderately high bilirubin levels in newborn infants born near-term or at term.

