Glacier tracksters sweep Bison

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Sidney Gulick and Alyssa Vollersten each won two events for the Glacier girls and Caleb Bernhardt and Tate Kauffman did the same for the boys, as the host Wolfpack swept a windy dual track and field meet with Great Falls Tuesday.

Gulick, a senior, swept the girls hurdles races, and now owns the sixth-fastest 300 hurdles time in Class AA, at 51.61 seconds.

Vollersten, a freshman, won the 400 and 800 and is in the top 10 in the former with a time of 1:05.81.

Other solid marks were turned in by Bethany Sorensen, who threw 102 feet, 8 inches to win the javelin; Reagan Brisendine (33-3), Karys Camp (32-2.5) and Sorensen (33-2) finished behind Great Falls’ Abigail MacDonald (33-10.5) in the triple jump.

Freshman Jaidyn Peevey won the high jump and is among eight AA girls to have cleared 5-1.

The Wolfpack won the girls dual 105-40, and the boys won 85-60.

Bernhardt ran his best times this season in the 110 hurdles (15.98) and 300s (42.28), and sits fourth in AA in the latter.

The most impressive mark came from Sam Ells in the 800: 2:01.0, but a starting gun malfunction made it hand-held, so he remains out of the athletic.net rankings in that event.

Kauffman met the State AA qualifying mark in the triple jump, winning in 42-10.5. Kauffman also won the high jump at 5-10.

Glacier’s Joe Limberis won the pole vault with a height of 11 feet.

This meet was rescheduled from this coming Friday; Glacier’s next action is the Kalispell Time Trials at Legends Stadium.

GIRLS

Glacier 105, Great Falls 40

100 — 1, Noah Fincher, Glacier, 13.44. 2, Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 13.60. 3, Emmery Schmidt, Glacier, 13.62.

200 — 1, Emmery Schmidt, Glacier, 29.02. 2, Emma Kirkhart, Great Falls, 30.24. 3, Carmen Eddy, Glacier, 30.61.

400 — 1, Alyssa Vollersten, Glacier, 1:05.81. 2, Isis Haslem, Great Falls, 1:07.88. 3, Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 1:09.49.

800 — 1, Alyssa Vollersten, Glacier, 2:46.58. 2, Carmen Eddy, Glacier, 2:52.33. 3,

Holly Skelton, Glacier, 3:00.12.

1,600 — 1, Vail Van Voast, Great Falls, 6:23.30. 2, Ilyssa Kephart, Great Falls, 16:34.90. 3, Sabrina McDonnell, Glacier, 6:39.39.

3,200 — 1, Vail Van Voast, Great Falls, 13:53.56. 2, Sophie Eckenstein, Great Falls, 15:11.53. 3, Zephy Hanson, Glacier, 15:25.48.

100 hurdles — 1, Sidney Gulick, Glacier, 17.67. 2, Julia Hagemeier, Glacier, 19.19. 3, Mariyah Hicks, Great Falls, 19.84.

300 hurdles — 1, Sidney Gulick, Glacier, 51.61. 2, Julia Hagemeier, Glacier, 57.75. 3, Paige Scherer, Glacier, 59.03.

400 relay — 1, Glacier 53.49. 2, Great Falls 55.08.

1,600 relay — 1, Glacier 4:44.53. 2, Glacier 4:46.38.

Discus — 1, Delanie Schultz, Glacier, 96-7. 2, Olivia Gibbons, Glacier, 87-3. 3, Kai Johnson, Glacier, 82-8.

Javelin — 1, Bethany Sorensen, Glacier, 102-8. 2, Noah Fincher, Glacier, 98-5. 3, Charlotte Osler, Glacier, 96-7.

Shot put — 1, Madison Terry, Glacier, 30-5. 2, Kai Johnson, Glacier, 30-4.5. 3, Delanie Schultz, Glacier, 30-3.5.

High jump — 1, Jaidyn Pevey, Glacier, 5-1. 2, Addisyn Rask, Great Falls, 4-5. 2, Savanah Newsom, Great Falls, 4-5.

Long jump — 1, Kiera Sullivan, Glacier, 16-4.5. 2, Karys Camp, Glacier, 15-3.5. 3, Maliyah Hicks, Great Falls, 15-3.

Triple jump — 1, Abigail MacDonald, Great Falls, 33-10.5. 2, Reagan Brisendine, Glacier, 33-3. 3, Karys Camp, Glacier, 33-2.5.

Pole vault — 1, Breanna Barnes, Glacier, 7-0. 2, Allison Cole, Great Falls, 6-6. 3, Jasmine Cartwright, Glacier, 6-6.

BOYS

Glacier 85, Great Falls 60

100 — 1, Reed Harris, Great Falls, 11.48. 2, Jackson Hensley, Glacier, 11.50. 3, Ryder English, Great Falls, 11.84.

200 — 1, Connor Sullivan, Glacier, 24.14. 2, Keegan Chenoweth, Great Falls, 24.84. 3, Bridger Polk, Great Falls, 25.63.

400 — 1, Garrett Nelson, Great Falls, 55.72. 2, Christian Miller, Glacier, 59.21. 3, Mason Kralj, Great Falls, 59.56.

800 — 1, Sam Ells, Glacier, 2:01.00. 2, Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 2:05.88. 3, Tyler Avery, Glacier, 2:10.00.

1,600 — 1, Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 4:45.59. 2, MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 4:47.80. 3, Gus Tehle, Great Falls, 4:52.52.

3,200 — 1, MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 10:23.23. 2, John Spinti, Great Falls, 10:39.76. 3, Gus Tehle, Great Falls, 10:42.85.

110 hurdles — 1, Caleb Bernhardt, Glacier, 15.98. 2, Ethan Anderson, Glacier, 17.27. 3, Shyi Oneal, Great Falls, 17.42.

300 hurdles — 1, Caleb Bernhardt, Glacier, 42.28. 2, Ethan Anderson, Glacier, 43.83. 3, Evan Barnes, Glacier, 45.70.

400 relay — 1, Glacier 44.62. 2, Great Falls 45.91.

1,600 relay — 1, Glacier 3:43.00. 2, Great Falls 3:44.64.

Discus — 1, Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, 125-8. 2, Aiden Krause, Glacier, 117-8. 3, Wyatt Devoss, Great Falls, 109-10.

Javelin — 1, Reuben Hornby, Glacier, 154-1. 2, Erik Junk, Glacier, 152-1. 3, Kyle Mccollam, Glacier, 140-3.

Shot put — 1, Henry Sellards, Glacier, 44-4. 2, Zack Newton, Great Falls, 42-0. 3, Isaac Keim, Glacier, 41-5.5.

High jump — 1, Tate Kauffman, Glacier, 5-10. 2, Devron Brewer, Great Falls, 5-10. 3, John Pyron, Glacier, 5-8.

Long jump — 1, Scott Klinker, Great Falls, 20-11.5. 2, Connor Sullivan, Glacier, 20-10.5. 3, Reed Harris, Great Falls, 20-7.5.

Triple jump — 1, Tate Kauffman, Glacier, 42-10.5. 2, John Pyron, Glacier, 41-2.25. 3, Jraden Hathaway, Great Falls, 40-4.5.

Pole vault — 1, Joe Limberis, Glacier, 11-0. 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 9-6. 3, Jaden Dannic, Glacier, 8-6.

