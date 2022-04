It is absolutely incredible that Tiger Woods is playing in the 2022 Masters. This is almost 14 months after he was in a horrific car crash where he suffered severed leg injuries. It is a miracle that he alive and able to walk without assistance, let alone walk and golf 72 holes at Augusta National. Tiger has won five green jackets and he indicated during his press conference that he is good and ready to play. He is currently even par in his first round and appears to be striking the ball well and is walking nicely. The conditions are not playing easy at Augusta today either.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO