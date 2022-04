DJ Voltz, who was named the MLive Saginaw Boys Basketball Player of the Year, was named to the Associated Press Division 2 all-state first team announced Wednesday. Williamston guard Mason Docks was named the AP Division 2 Player of the Year, with Williamston’s Tom Lewis earning Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to a 27-0 record and the program’s first state championship since 1940.

