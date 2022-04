ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than three years after prosecutors struck a plea deal with one of the suspects in the death of Victoria Martens, a judge has finally set a date to sentence Jessica Kelley in the case. Sometime next week, Kelley is expected to be sentenced to 44 years in prison for her involvement […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO