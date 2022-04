The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day roster was made official Thursday afternoon, which consists of 16 pitchers, 12 position players, and six on the injured list. Each MLB club is allowed to carry two extra players on their roster, giving them 28 spots (29 for doubleheaders) to begin the season, with no max on how many pitchers they can carry. Beginning May 2, teams will once again be limited to rosters consisting of 26 players with a max of 13 pitchers.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO