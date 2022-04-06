ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville man arrested for allegedly having child porn on his cell phone

By MARK JONES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 54-year-old Springville man has been arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which are all...

