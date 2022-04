And so the breakup of Michigan hockey’s roster begins: On Friday, sophomore defenseman Owen Power signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Buffalo Sabres while sophomore forward Kent Johnson signed a similar deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Power, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft after putting up three goals and 13 assists for Michigan over 26 games during the 2020-21 season, demonstrated his worth in 2021-22 with three goals and 29 assists in...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 MINUTES AGO