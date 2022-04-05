ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Mental Health Matters 5K – Save the Date – September 18, 2022

hiawatha-iowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease Register early, we are going to have a fantastic...

www.hiawatha-iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
One Green Planet

Petition: Save California’s Free Mental Health Hotline

Resources like the California Peer-Run Warm Line are so important for anyone in California seeking mental and emotional support. Operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the Warm Line is a phone-and text-based service. It’s open to all 39.5 million residents in California. And best of all, it’s 100% free of charge.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Health Matters: Hogenson, Wheatlake Walk/5K and fighting cancer

The teams at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals were saddened to hear of former colleague Tom Hogenson’s recent passing. After a short battle with cancer, Tom died March 12. Tom worked at Big Rapids Hospital for an amazing 42 years. He retired in 2015. He was...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
buckinghamshirelive.com

Finger length could be linked to how ill Covid will make you, study suggests

The length of your fingers could indicate how ill you will get if you contract Covid, according to a new study from the University of Swansea. The study found that a longer index finger relative to the ring finger indicated an elevated risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation and also found that hospitalized patients with Covid-19 had short pinky fingers compared to their other fingers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy