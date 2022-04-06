MOVIE REVIEW! – AMBULANCE

Back in January, when COVID numbers were raging and another lockdown seemed imminent, Disney made the decision to make Pixar’s “Turning Red” a Disney+ exclusive. But soon after holiday tourism died down, so did the COVID numbers, and theaters are fully capable of showing this movie. In fact, restrictions here in New York have eased so much this was the first weekend where I wouldn’t have needed so much as a mask to go see a movie. But I guess the decision to move the film to Disney+ was an irreversible one, or maybe the studio just didn’t want to compete with the second weekend of “The Batman.” I usually reserve this column for theatrical releases, but I’ll make an exception because there were no other major releases this weekend, no carryovers are begging to be covered, and this first-class movie “should” have gone to theaters.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO