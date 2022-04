Mayor Steve Adler and Council Member Mackenzie Kelly are bringing two resolutions to the Council meeting today, March 24, asking staff to explore the potential use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies for a variety of official city of Austin uses. The proposals, which were posted on the Council message board two weeks ago, have been met with skepticism among members of the Austin community that have not already bought into the crypto/blockchain/Web3 hype – including from the local tech community.

