Top Asian News 8:21 a.m. GMT

Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids

BEIJING (AP) — Following a public uproar, Shanghai will allow parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19 as China’s largest city sees another jump in cases. A top city health commission inspector on Wednesday said parents who “fully comprehend the health risks” and sign an agreement will be permitted to accompany their children in monitoring facilities. However, the parents must wear masks, eat separately, avoid sharing personal items and “strictly follow” all aspects of the management system, Wu Ganyu told reporters. News that parents were being separated from their infected children sparked a wave of protest online, further fueled by photos showing several children held in each cot and no parents in sight.

Sri Lanka president will not resign despite growing protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president will not resign and instead will face the country’s political and economic crisis, a key government minister said Wednesday despite the continuing huge protests that are demanding his resignation. Sri Lanka has endured months of shortages of fuel and other essentials, and the protests over the economic troubles have spread nationwide and expanded to criticism of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his politically powerful family. Rajapaksa has resisted the calls for him to resign even after members of his own coalition made them this week, with governing party lawmakers saying an interim government should replace his and failing to do so would make them responsible for violence.

Hong Kong’s No. 2 official resigns, seen as next city leader

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s No. 2 official and a staunch supporter of a Beijing-backed crackdown on pro-democracy activists tendered his resignation on Wednesday amid expectation that he would announce his intention to run for the top job in the semi-autonomous territory. John Lee, who is the city’s chief secretary for administration, submitted his resignation to Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam, according to a government statement. Lam said Monday that she would not seek a second term as chief executive, following a rocky five years punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a crackdown on political freedoms and Beijing’s growing influence over the territory.

Hong Kong police arrest 6 accused of sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police used a colonial-era sedition law to arrest six people Wednesday on suspicion of causing a nuisance at court hearings in December and January. The suspects — four men and two women aged between 32 and 67 years old — were arrested on suspicion of committing an “act or acts with seditious intent,” an offense under the Crimes Ordinance. The acts “severely affected jurisdictional dignity and court operations,” a government statement said. Police did not say what the suspects had allegedly done. They also did not name the suspects, following customary practice. The colonial-era law had remained dormant until recent years, when it has been used to arrest and prosecute a string of pro-democracy supporters and activists.

Australia, UK, US alliance to develop hypersonic missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced Tuesday they will work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles. The move comes amid growing concern by the U.S. and allies about China’s growing military assertiveness in the Pacific. U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan after holding a check-in on the progress of AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific alliance that was launched by the three countries in September. The leaders said in a joint statement they are “committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation.” The U.S., Russia and China have all looked to further develop hypersonic missiles — a system so fast that it cannot be intercepted by any current missile defense system.

Indonesia jails activist lawyer over Islamic radicalism

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A former Indonesian human rights lawyer who joined an Islamic hard-line group was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday on charges of incitement with the aim to establish a caliphate in a secular country. The three-judge panel at East Jakarta District Court found Munarman guilty of hiding information from authorities about militants pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group in January 2015 in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, and instead “giving a speech inciting people to carry out terrorism acts.” “The defendant does not support the government’s program in eradicating terrorism,” the presiding judge said in the ruling.

Famed directors denounce sexual abuse in Japanese filmmaking

TOKYO (AP) — A #MeToo crisis is raging in the Japanese film industry. A petition signed by top names, including Cannes’ Palme d’Or-winning Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cannes Jury Prize winner Koji Fukada and “Under the Sky” director Miwa Nishikawa, expresses outrage over sexual abuse. “These acts are unforgivable,” the statement said, calling for such acts to stop. The outburst comes after the premiere of two films directed by Hideo Sakaki, “Mitsugetsu” and “Hazard Lamp,” was suddenly canceled after a Japanese magazine, Shukan Bunshun, reported allegations of sexual violence from several women. His production company denounced sexual abuse and announced Sakaki had departed.

Black boxes from China Eastern crash sent to US for analysis

BEIJING (AP) — Both black boxes from a passenger plane crash in southern China last month that killed 132 people are being analyzed by U.S. experts at a government lab in Washington, D.C. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is helping its Chinese counterparts download information from the flight data recorder. The American agency said last week it was doing the same for the cockpit voice recorder. Both may have been damaged by the impact of the crash. If the information on them can be recovered, it could shed light on why the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 went into a sudden nosedive and slammed into the ground in a mountainous area on March 21.

Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China. Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would cost 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.6 billion) and increase Australia’s deterrence to potential adversaries. “There was a working assumption that an act of aggression by China toward Taiwan might take place in the 2040s. I think that timeline now has been dramatically compressed,” Dutton told Seven Network television. “When we look at what’s happened in the Ukraine, there is the prospect of Russian going into Poland or somewhere else in Europe.

Myanmar orders foreign money held by banks changed to kyats

BANGKOK (AP) — An order by Myanmar’s central bank that all foreign currency in bank accounts must be converted into the local currency has many in the military-ruled country worried over potential losses. Businesses and individuals were told in a notice issued Sunday that as of Monday they must convert dollars and other foreign currency into kyats within one day or face legal consequences. Foreign currency can only be sent overseas with government approval, it said. It said further details of the rules would follow. Myanmar’s military leaders are facing a raft of sanctions after they seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, ousting the country’s elected government.