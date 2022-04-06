Natrona County Grad Jordan Bertagnole continues to grow as a Cowboy

Casper College team ropers accounted for 420 of the T-Bird 675 point total at the Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University in Fort Collins over the weekend. Brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson completed the two fastest runs including a 5.4 second dandy to win the championship round on Sunday. They drove 1,400 miles between college runs in order to compete at the Bob Feist Invitational in Oklahoma. Their father and Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson won the world heeling in 2011 and worked as a pickup man in Fort Collins. His boys lead the Central Rocky Mountain Region and are second nationally. T-Bird women won the CSU event led by Olivia Lay who captured all-around cowgirl honors. She and partner Jhett Alapai finished second team roping and Lay won first breakaway roping netting two in 5.8 seconds. The 66th annual Ropin' and Riggin Days Rodeo hosted by Casper College will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO