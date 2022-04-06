ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County Grad Jordan Bertagnole continues to grow as a Cowboy

By David Graf
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - University of Wyoming’s spring football practice got underway in Laramie last week. Jordan Bertagnole, a Casper native and Natrona County High School graduate, was one of many Cowboys itching to get back on the field. “You just go to bed knowing it’s...

K2 Radio

Casper College Rodeo Team Fares Well at CSU

Casper College team ropers accounted for 420 of the T-Bird 675 point total at the Skyline Stampede hosted by Colorado State University in Fort Collins over the weekend. Brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson completed the two fastest runs including a 5.4 second dandy to win the championship round on Sunday. They drove 1,400 miles between college runs in order to compete at the Bob Feist Invitational in Oklahoma. Their father and Casper College rodeo coach Jhett Johnson won the world heeling in 2011 and worked as a pickup man in Fort Collins. His boys lead the Central Rocky Mountain Region and are second nationally. T-Bird women won the CSU event led by Olivia Lay who captured all-around cowgirl honors. She and partner Jhett Alapai finished second team roping and Lay won first breakaway roping netting two in 5.8 seconds. The 66th annual Ropin' and Riggin Days Rodeo hosted by Casper College will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
CASPER, WY
101.9 KING FM

Natrona’s Alesha Lane Signs with New Mexico State

Natrona County High School athlete Alesha Lane will continue her track and field career at New Mexico State in Las Cruces. There wasn't a shortage of schools that were interested in Lane who is the defending 4A state champion in the discus throw with a winning toss of 131 feet 3 inches which was a personal record. Lane took 3rd at state in the shot put going 41 feet 2 inches. She also won the indoor state championship in the shot at 41 feet and a quarter inch. This season, Lane has won the KW Quad meet and the NC Early Bird Meet in both the shot at the discus.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WyoPreps

Wyoming Legion Baseball Returns for the 2022 Season

The 2022 American Legion Baseball season in Wyoming is here. Play on the diamond begins this weekend and will last into August. Here are some changes during the off-season. The new Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Chairman is Jack Simms. He takes over for Cody Beers, who stepped down last September. Simms was approved as the new chairman last October.
WYOMING STATE
