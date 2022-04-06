ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Donda’ Record Producer Apologizes To BTS For Angry Tweets After Failing To Win Grammy

By Jennifer Manongdo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American record producer Mike Dean apologized for lashing out at BTS and their fans after failing to receive the Grammy for Album of the Year. Dean, whose career spans over 40 years, has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry like Beyonce, Drake, and Madonna. He has won...

Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
The Independent

BTS fans ‘crying’ after Kim Taehyung befriends Lady Gaga at the Grammys

BTS fans were left feeling elated after spotting Kin Taehyung approach Lady Gaga at the 2022 Grammy Awards.In the video, the South Korean boy band member, also known as V, is seen looking through the crowd for Gaga. He then walks up to her and they share a hug.Fans on Twitter called the interaction “wholesome,” “heartwarming,” and “adorable”, and one user said they were “crying”. The pair had photographs taken together, which have been widely shared by Twitter users. One said this was “the most beautiful thing to ever happen”.The video comes after the band admitted earlier in the evening...
CELEBRITIES
Texas State
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BTS V Caught Smoking at 64th Grammy Awards: Fans Come To His Defense

Fans seem to have mixed feelings about BTS V smoking, but many defend him. BTS attended the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas and put everyone in awe with their stunning presence and incredible performance. But aside from the surprising so-called flirting scene between V and Olivia Rodrigo and the group's possible collaboration with Lady Gaga, V's smoking scene made some noise.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Beyonce
Person
Madonna
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Drake
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
#Music Industry#Grammy Awards#American#Army#Big Hit
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BTS’s J-Hope Confirmed with COVID

Click here to read the full article. J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, has become the sixth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19. His infection is not expected to disrupt the band’s travel plans. The star, real name Jung Ho-seok, reported a sore throat on Wednesday and took a PCR test which showed him to have caught the disease, his agency Big Hit Music, part of Hybe Entertainment, announced on its Weverse fan site. J-Hope has received two rounds of anti-virus vaccine and an additional booster shot. “J-Hope has isolated and treated himself at home, and has no...
WORLD
EW.com

Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year, 5 Grammys total

Jon Batiste walked away with the coveted Album of the Year trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards Sunday night for his eighth studio album, We Are. The singer and Late Show With Stephen Colbert bandleader and musical director beat out a formidable crop of recent releases that included Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale, Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore, and Kanye West's Donda.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

BTS Go Full James Bond — And Flirt With Olivia Rodrigo — at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. Smooth like butter! The boys of BTS just brought their signature dance moves to the Grammys stage with a performance of their English-language single, “Butter.” The group — comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed their second English-language song, which hit Number One on several charts. The performance was framed around a heist of sorts and included a dramatic entrance from the ceiling and members hanging out in the audience (with Olivia Rodrigo) before they all met on stage. Living up to the song’s silky namesake, the guys started the song...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More

The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at this year’s show: Taking the stage on Music’s proverbial Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Taking place live from...
MUSIC
