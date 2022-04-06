ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Toney leaving Arkansas to enter NBA Draft

By Stephen Sullivan
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Razorback guard Au’Diese Toney announced his declaration for the 2022 NBA Draft....

katv.com

HBCU Gameday

Ole Miss lands Jackson State star

Jayveous McKinnis was a defensive force at Jackson State who could score as well. Now he’s taking his talent to the SEC. The post Ole Miss lands Jackson State star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brotherly Love: Arkansas lands HUGE pair of gets in transfer portal

Eric Musselman has done it again. The Arkansas basketball coach has proven a master of the NCAA transfer portal, using it to lead the Razorbacks to consecutive Elite Eight appearances. With three Hogs players declaring for the draft this week and three more entering the transfer portal, Musselman knew he had to re-stock. Former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile committed last week and two more players committed Wednesday. Former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell announced their intention to play for Arkansas in 2022-23 via the transfer portal. Makhi Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound rising junior. He averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds...
ARKANSAS STATE
State
Arkansas State
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Dylan Leach hits for the cycle, #2 Razorbacks rout UCA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach had a Tuesday night to remember. He hit for the cycle as the #2 Razorbacks beat UCA 21-9. Leach was 5 for 5 with 5 RBI. He hit a 2-run triple in the 2nd, delivered a bunt single in the 3rd, doubled in the 4th, and hit a 2-run home run in the 6th. Leach went yard in the 7th to cap the performance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Nba Draft#Razorback Guard#Au Diese
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Razorback Sytia Messer named head coach at UCF

Sytia Messer, a former athlete for Arkansas Women’s Basketball and longtime assistant coach under Kim Mulkey during her time at Baylor and LSU, has been named the head basketball coach at UCF. Messer spent one season at LSU, where she served as associate head coach under Mulkey. In that one season, the Tigers finished 26-6 with an appearance in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, a complete turnaround from the 9-13 record that LSU finished with in the 2020-21 season. Most of Messer’s coaching success happened while she was at Baylor, coaching under Mulkey for the final eight seasons that...
ORLANDO, FL
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA

