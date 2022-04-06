ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna City, IL

Hanna City votes no on trail project proposal

By Shelbey Roberts
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) – The Hanna City Village Board has unanimously voted to terminate a years-long trail project. Tuesday, board members voted not to move forward with buying the abandoned Elm Industrial Lead– a former 24.7 mile-long rail line in Peoria and Fulton Counties — and developing it into a...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

