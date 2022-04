AKRON, Ohio — A 13-year-old male is in custody after an attempted carjacking in East Akron left the victim’s vehicle riddled with bullets, according to police. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was not seriously injured in the incident in the Rosemary Apartment Complex on Tarson Terrace, police say. A search is underway for other suspects believed to have been involved in the attempted carjacking.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO