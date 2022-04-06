Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Juno Ridge, or over Juno Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near I-95 and Blue Haven Blvd at 4:46 PM EDT with this severe thunderstorm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Juno Beach and North Palm Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO