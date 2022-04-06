ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Palm Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR EASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Juno Ridge, or over Juno Beach, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near I-95 and Blue Haven Blvd at 4:46 PM EDT with this severe thunderstorm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Juno Beach and North Palm Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
County
Ventura County, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Orange, Seminole, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central Florida. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole; Southern Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Seminole, Lake and northwestern Orange Counties through 600 PM EDT At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Harris, moving northeast at 45 mph. Additional strong storms over Lake County will move northeast into northwest Orange County. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Leesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in locally dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade Patchy Areas of Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog...some locally dense...are currently developing across portions of the area. Visibilities are likely to be reduced to around 1 mile in general, with localized areas experiencing reduced visibilities to one-half of a mile at times. Fog will likely persist through the morning commute. If lower visibilities materialize, a dense fog advisory will be needed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution this morning as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 13:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County Moderate to Heavy Snow Over Southeast Plains This Afternoon An area of moderate to heavy snow along and just south of Highway 50 over the southeast plains, will continue to move to southeast through around 5 PM MDT. Locations under this heavier snow can expect significantly reduced visibility to around one quarter mile at times, with patchy snow covered roads. Those traveling in this area should use caution and be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Western Okanogan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Okanogan County through 315 PM PDT At 247 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of North Omak, or 10 miles northeast of Omak, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Omak, North Omak, Riverside and Synarep. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight EST tonight to noon EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rock WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds have fallen below Advisory criteria, though will continue to gust at 30 to 35 mph into Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lyon, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyon; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Winds have fallen below Advisory criteria, though will continue to gust at 30 to 35 mph into Friday.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX

