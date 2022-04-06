Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 12:05:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain moving through the area. Minor poor drainage flooding in the advisory area is likely. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Water will be slow to recede and the advisory remains in effect. - This includes the following streams and drainages Pochuck Creek, Basher Kill, Pine Kill, Dwaar Kill, Shawangunk Kill, Rutgers Creek, Shingle Kill, Pakanasink Creek, Clove Brook, Masonic Creek, Monhagen Brook, Neversink River, Delaware River, Mongaup River, Mill Brook, Catlin Creek, Joe Creek and Wawayanda Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of around 0.5 inches are possible over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middletown, Port Jervis, Howells, Cuddebackville, Otisville, Huguenot, Unionville, Deerpark, Westtown and Slate Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
