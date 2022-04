The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns shut out the Arkansas State Red Wolves and scored 10 runs on 12 hits in a dominant victory to open their weekend series. With the win, Louisiana improved to 16-14 overall and 5-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. It's the first shutout of the year for the Cajuns. The bats scored 10 runs on 12 hits, and the pitching only allowed four hits. Head coach Matt Deggs said his team did a good job of executing the game plan.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO