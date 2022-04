KEWASKUM — With the preliminary results in from Tuesday’s election in, incumbent Kewaskum School Board members will remain at their posts. They were the two most-voted-for candidates out of three on the ballot, beating out challenger Rhett Engelking for the board seats. As such, Bradley Petersen and Timothy Ramthun will begin their next terms and the composition of the Kewaskum School Board will remain the same for now.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO