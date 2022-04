The Frozen Four has a bit of in-state rivalry added to the mix on Thursday with Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in a huge matchup. Here’s how you can watch. While it may not get the same attention as college basketball’s Final Four, college hockey is reaching its pinnacle this weekend with the Frozen Four. And much like we got a big-time in-state rivalry game in March Madness with UNC-Duke, we have a massive showdown between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Minnesota State Mavericks on Thursday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO