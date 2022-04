The Family Peace Center is a 501c3, multi-agency, multi-disciplinary co-located service center that provides services to victims of interpersonal violence. Both public and private partner agencies assign staff on a full-time or part-time basis to provide services from one location. The facility focuses on reducing the number of times survivors tell their stories and the number of places survivors must go for help, as well as increasing access to services and support for survivors and their children.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO