Training for trench rescues, PHX fire teams train every Tuesday

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Indiana man found dead, wife airlifted to Reno, Nevada hospital during road trip to Tucson. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says

LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5/3TV/CBS 5) - The Indiana couple who vanished in the Nevada desert while on a road trip from Albany, Oregon to Tucson more than a week ago have been found by rescue crews. The family of 72-year-old Ronnie Barker and 69-year-old Beverly Barker posted on Facebook late Tuesday night that rescue teams found the couple, but Ronnie had died. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno, Nevada, hospital. We reached out to Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office to confirm and officials said they’d get back to us on Wednesday. Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were found, but didn’t go into details.
AZFamily

PD: Man set fire to house with family inside

When firefighters arrived, the 72-year-old was still inside his car. The canal only had about 3 feet of water in it. Sunny weekend with highs in the 80s, warming into the 90s next week. Updated: 1 hour ago. TGIF! Get ready for a sunny and warmer Friday across Arizona. Highs...
AZFamily

Arizona woman celebrates 108th birthday in Globe

Indiana man found dead, wife airlifted to Reno, Nevada hospital during road trip to Tucson. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno, Nevada, hospital. Updated: 2 hours ago.
AZFamily

The Valley is facing a major housing shortage

Indiana man found dead, wife airlifted to Reno, Nevada hospital during road trip to Tucson. Family members say they have no details on where the couple was found or how Ronnie died. They say Beverly is doing OK and was flown to a Reno, Nevada, hospital. Training for trench rescues,...
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
The Independent

United pilot makes ‘terrifying’ explosion announcement before emergency landing

Passengers had a shock on an United Airlines flight on Friday after the pilot reportedly made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold.Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin around 4pm on 11 March after a “mechanical issue” was detected on board, the airline confirmed.Passenger Dillon Nathaniel told Fox News: “The public announcement system came on and said that there was an explosion in the cargo and there could or may not be a fire.“You could feel the plane start to pick up in speed. Everyone was terrified," he...
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
#Phx#Phoenix Fire Department#Trench#Tucson Family
The Independent

Delta Airlines pilot lands Boeing 757 safely after cockpit window shatters mid-flight

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing after the cockpit window “spontaneously” shattered 30,000 feet in the air.Images of the cracked windshield posted online showed dozens of fractures but the glass remained intact enough for the plane to land safely.Passenger Kirk Knowlton, who took the viral photo posted to Twitter, said “apparently it was spontaneous”.In a statement sent to the media, Delta spokesman Anthony Black confirmed the “maintenance issue” but did not add whether the cabin lost pressure at any time.The Delta Airlines flight 760 had taken off from Salt Lake City on its way to Washington DC on...
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
The Independent

Ten-year-old boy causes hijacking scare on Alaska Airlines flight by airdropping threat to fellow passenger

A prank by a 10-year-old led to a hijacking scare onboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Orlando.The incident occurred on Flight 16 Sunday evening when the boy allegedly sent an ominous message to a fellow passenger via iPhone’s AirDrop feature, sparking alarm as the plane reached the taxiway at Orlando’s international airport. "We’re taxiing in and all of a sudden the plane gets interrupted with a peculiar notice that we’re going to park on an active runway for a moment,” an unnamed passenger told WKMG.It was then announced that there was a threat to the plane and...
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
AZFamily

Hunting for treasure in Arizona

When firefighters arrived, the 72-year-old was still inside his car. The canal only had about 3 feet of water in it. Sunny weekend with highs in the 80s, warming into the 90s next week. Updated: 3 hours ago. TGIF! Get ready for a sunny and warmer Friday across Arizona. Highs...
AZFamily

Phoenix police release photo, video of murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
AZFamily

Deadly collision in Phoenix between pedestrian and vehicle on SR-101

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal collision southbound near SR-101 and Grand Avenue in Phoenix. The southbound ramp from Grand Avenue is closed. An unknown-aged woman was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.
AZFamily

Trooper hospitalized after being shot in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Department of Public Safety trooper is recovering after being shot in Kingman on Friday afternoon. It happened on the north side of the city around 3 p.m. Both the trooper and a suspect were shot. The trooper is in stable condition while the suspect’s condition has not been released.
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to Sacramento shooting did time in Arizona

To combat the veterinarian shortage, lawmakers are introducing a bill for student loan forgiveness up to $100,000 in Arizona. I-17 fire fight, family gets first-hand look at crews battling flames. Updated: 7 hours ago. The dad just wanted to keep his family safe. “I was just concerned for them just...
