POTUS

Trump is 'fuming' over the poor response to his Truth Social app and is thinking of joining its rival Gettr: report

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump might finally be joining Gettr, which was founded by his one-time aide, Jason Miller.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump might be joining Gettr following the sluggish roll-out of his Truth Social app.
  • The Washington Post cited an unnamed source saying Trump has been fuming over his app flopping upon its release.
  • Trump is now considering signing up with his former aide's conservative social media platform, per The Post.

Former President Donald Trump might be joining the conservative social media platform Gettr following the lackluster performance of his Truth Social app.

Trump has "privately fumed" about Truth Social's failure to attract a sizeable audience since its launch in February, according to The Washington Post , which cited an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The source also told The Post that the former president is now considering joining Gettr — a competitor to Truth Social that claims it is "founded on the principles of free speech."

Citing its source, the outlet reported that Trump has been holding back from posting on Truth Social because he doesn't believe that the app is "ready for prime time."

Truth Social's current head Devin Nunes , who is also a former Republican congressman, has been attempting to assuage Trump's concerns about the app by giving the latter frequent briefings, per The Post.

In October, former Trump aide Jason Miller said he could not come to a deal with the former president on building a social media platform. The pair eventually went their separate ways, with Miller heading up Gettr and Trump announcing his venture with the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) .

Built by TMTG, Truth Social strongly resembles Twitter , which permanently suspended Trump's account in January.

Truth Social was plagued by technical difficulties shortly after its launch — with potential users placed on waitlists after finding themselves unable to create accounts. This week, the app also saw the departure of two key executives : its technology chief Josh Adams, and its head of product development, Billy Boozer.

Insider's Rosie Bradbury, who spent a week on Truth Social, described it as a "ghost town" overrun by bots.

Gettr also faced some serious launch-day errors back in July, with conservative figures like Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Miller himself having their pages hacked.

Representatives for the Trump Media and Technology Group, Gettr, and Trump's post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 18

Don Flattery
5h ago

Trump Wine, Magazine, Casinos, Steaks, Airlines and University were all business failures. Why would his app be any different.

Reply
5
