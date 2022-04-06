ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s glowing praise of ‘immortalized’ Draymond Green

By Mark Haynes
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Part of the Golden State Warriors’ success comes from the bond shared between stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. After practice Tuesday morning, Thompson had some high praises for his teammate and friend Green. “Draymond is one of the greatest steals in NBA history and someone...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s shocking Masters decision, revealed

The 2022 Masters are just a day away, with excitement building, mainly around the arrival of star golfer Tiger Woods, who plans to participate. Woods’ presence is huge for the sport, as he is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. However, the absence of another one of golf’s stars, Phil Mickelson, is notable as well. Mickelson ruffled feathers with his comments about the rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, prompting the six-time major champion to step away from the sport indefinitely after a lengthy apology. Many speculated about Mickelson’s status for the 2022 Masters, though it was announced in late-March that he would not be participating. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced a shocking decision made by Mickelson on his Masters status, as reported by ESPN.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Insane North Carolina stat makes Kansas’ NCAA title comeback win even wilder

Kansas finally ended its NCAA title drought and captured its first trophy since 2008 after completing a come-from-behind win over North Carolina on Monday night, 72-69. Kansas made a fiery rally in the second half to erase a 15-point deficit, making it the biggest comeback victory in NCAA championship game history, surpassing Kentucky’s 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998. But what made it even more impressive was that the Jayhawks beat a crazy statistic favoring the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
ClutchPoints

Hubert Davis’ painful reaction to Tar Heels’ heartbreaking NCAA title loss to Jayhawks

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis couldn’t help but be emotional after his team lost the NCAA title game to the Kansas Jayhawks in a real heartbreaker. The Tar Heels went ahead by 15 at halftime, 40-25, and it looked like they were on their way to a rather dominant victory. Davis’ in-game interview even hyped things up, perfectly summing up the energy the team has entering the contest. With that said, it certainly came as a shock when North Carolina collapsed in the second half and failed to show the same intensity they had in the opening period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Details Emerge On Phil Mickelson’s Absence From The Masters

For the first time since 1994, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters. His status for this year’s tournament was recently confirmed. On Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley was asked about Mickelson’s absence. Apparently, Mickelson reached out to Ridley to let him know that he wouldn’t compete in this year’s Masters.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State#Hall Of Fame
NBC Sports

Klay justified for harsh call out of bandwagon Warriors fans

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson strolled to the podium Tuesday as if it were the defendant’s table in a courtroom. He took questions for about nine minutes, answering mostly in a monotone, with minimal eye contact. This was, even for Klay, 20 degrees south of chill. With one...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr vows to 'ride with Klay forever' in closing lineup

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knew Klay Thompson’s return to the court was going to be a process. The three-time NBA champion made his long-awaited comeback on Jan. 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus from the hardwood. In his first six games back, Klay was averaging 14.7...
NBA
The Associated Press

AP Was There: Kevin Durant decides to leave OKC for Warriors

Four-time scoring champ Kevin Durant decides to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors. His decision to join the Splash Brothers and a team that just set the NBA record with 73 wins last season sent tremors through the league. Players and executives throughout the league immediately started to contemplate how the newest super team would alter the landscape. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of Durant’s decision on July 4, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Heat hit with troubling P.J. Tucker injury update ahead of playoffs

The Miami Heat are on the verge of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they received a bit of troubling news when it comes to veteran P.J. Tucker as the regular season comes to a close. Tucker underwent an MRI for a calf injury and it showed a strain, putting him out for the final two regular-season games and possibly beyond, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Kerr Takes Light Shot At LeBron James & The Lakers

Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite having a roster fit to win an NBA title, the Lakers couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament, which is pretty abysmal. Now, LeBron and the Lakers are the laughing stock of the NBA, and there are plenty of people out there looking to take shots at the purple and gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
87K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy