Tempe Police break up a large illegal gathering at a private parking garage

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the Horseshoe Casino parking lot on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers in South Baltimore were sent to the 1500 block of Russell Street around 12:50 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Once there, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in the casino parking lot. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital. He had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in this shooting. The police department is asking anyone with information to contact the Southern District police station at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The Horseshoe Casino Baltimore did issue a statement to WJZ on Sunday saying, “Our surveillance and security teams are actively assisting the Baltimore Police Department officials who are leading the investigation into this isolated incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.” Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 DAYS AGO