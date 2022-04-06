ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Linda Kay Earl (1947-2022)

By Mark Zaborney / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Linda Kay Earl, who made sure patients’ needs were met during a 35-year career at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and pitched in to preserve coworkers’ rights, died March 27 in Heartland Rehabilitation at Flower Hospital, Sylvania. She was 74.

She learned in November that she had cancer, her granddaughter Ericka Zitzelberger said.

Mrs. Earl of West Toledo retired more than a decade ago from St. Vincent, where she was a health unit coordinator, mostly of the neuro -intensive care unit, said coworker Donna Snyder.

Mrs. Earl’s and Ms. Snyder’s responsibilities included processing physician orders and making sure tests got ordered — “making sure the patients were cared for, making sure their needs were met,” Ms. Snyder said.

“She was always smiling. She was just very pleasant to work with,” said Ms. Snyder, who retired from St. Vincent after 50 years as a health unit coordinator. “She was bubbly. She would listen to you. She would never criticize. She’d try to guide you and try to give you good advice.”

Mrs. Earl had a concern for taking care of others, her granddaughter said, and she remained calm through the action of the hospital setting.

“She was hyper-observant,” her granddaughter said.

Mrs. Earl was among the St. Vincent employees who became members of the United Auto Workers after voting for representation in 1999. She got involved with union activities, including the bargaining committee.

“She cared about people, and she knew she could help out,” her granddaughter said. “I remember many days, she would be gone 12, 14 hours debating new contracts. She liked a challenge.”

Ms. Snyder said: “She was a very committed person, to make sure employees’ rights weren’t violated, that they weren’t being taken advantage of.”

Mrs. Earl in the early 1990s opened Java Mill to bring gourmet coffee of diverse origin to Point Place, where she then lived. She sold the business several years later.

She was born May 29, 1947, in McArthur, Ohio, to Charlotte and Donald Denison and grew up in the Findlay area, where she helped care for horses her parents raised. She was a graduate of Findlay High School and attended the University of Toledo.

Remarriage about 18 years ago brought a big family, her granddaughter said. She and her husband, Don, regularly had grandchildren over to their summer place on Silver Lake in the Irish Hills for swimming and boating and cooking out.

“She’s had a great support system,” her granddaughter. “All the grandkids got to grow up with her.”

She was a dedicated gardener wherever she lived and taught her granddaughter, now a florist, the finer points of planting tulips and caring for asparagus and keeping the bunnies away.

“She was the type of grandmother who would sit you down and say, ‘Honey, you don’t look like you’re having a good day. What’s wrong?’” her granddaughter said. “She was a sweet, tenderhearted person.”

Surviving are her husband, Donald Earl, whom she married in 2004; daughter, Stacey Gray; stepsons Ken Earl and Randy Earl; stepdaughters Melissa Kill, Connie Spitznaugle, and Bonnie Haims; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, where memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.

The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Humane Society, Maumee.

