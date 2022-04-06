Daily Log: 4/06

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Ann and Jasen Leffel, Bowling Green, girl, April 5.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Rebeca Stoner, Toledo, girl, April 4.

Crime reports

Robberies

Robert Funches, vehicle from the 3100 block of Secor.

Rite Aid, detergent from business in the 3000 block of Monroe.

Burglaries

Sherri Gibson, furniture, gifts, and flat-screen television from residence in the 400 block of Machen.

C. Williams, television, shoes, food, and other items from residence in the 700 block of Locust.

Nancy Westmeyer, cash from residence in the 1600 block of West Sylvania.

Thefts

Pamela Morgan, chandeliers from residence in the 2300 block of Lawrence.

Gerald Goodman, gun from business in the 2900 block of Glendale.

Carl Estrada-Buck, Xbox from residence in the 100 block of Burger.

Carol Thurman, credit cards from purse in the 2700 block of Glendale.

Timothy Gaston, medication from residence in the 300 block of West Park.

Tyler Johnston, laptop, stethoscope, medical books, and other items from vehicle in the 3400 block of River.

Maria Banny, cash from bank account in the 3800 block of Haverhill.

Leeana Miles, debit card and cash from vehicle in the 2100 block of Fairfax.

Tyler Robinson, catalytic converter from van in the 2000 block of Tremainsville.

Ebonee Haney, pistols from residence in the 500 block of Nicholas.

Jordon Gauer, money from bank accounts in the 2300 block of Lehman.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Deshawn Cavanaugh and Jalisa Cavanaugh.

Sarah Dias and Jack Dias, Jr.

Donna Koepfer and Steven Koepfer.

Charles Wilson and Cynthia Wilson.

Ron Hazlett and Nancy Hazlett.

Shawn Litzer and Lorelei Litzer.

Maryanne Ackerman and Edward Ackerman.

Adrianne Larbus and Brett Larbus.

Margaret Callahan-Mabus and John Mabus III.

Heidi Trombly and Michael Trombly.

Mary Brentlinger and Jack Brentlinger.

Cody Miller and Mariah Trejo.

Brianne Birr and Ryan Birr.

Channon Miles and Alexander Miles.

James Dickey II and Laurie Dickey.

Jacalin Davenport and Aaron Davenport.

Katie Fisher and Jordon Fisher.

Sylvia Linzy and Ephron Linzy, Jr.

Julia Hage-Welsh and Brandon Welsh.

Linsay Delrue and Robert Delrue.

Ryan Pickett and Alissa Pickett.

Norma Carlozzi and James Carlozzi.

Jennifer Haupricht and Achref Boughnimi.

James Park and Jennifer Park.