ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 4/06

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQqPL_0f0fHCAV00

Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Ann and Jasen Leffel, Bowling Green, girl, April 5.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Rebeca Stoner, Toledo, girl, April 4.

Crime reports

Robberies

Robert Funches, vehicle from the 3100 block of Secor.

Rite Aid, detergent from business in the 3000 block of Monroe.

Burglaries

Sherri Gibson, furniture, gifts, and flat-screen television from residence in the 400 block of Machen.

C. Williams, television, shoes, food, and other items from residence in the 700 block of Locust.

Nancy Westmeyer, cash from residence in the 1600 block of West Sylvania.

Thefts

Pamela Morgan, chandeliers from residence in the 2300 block of Lawrence.

Gerald Goodman, gun from business in the 2900 block of Glendale.

Carl Estrada-Buck, Xbox from residence in the 100 block of Burger.

Carol Thurman, credit cards from purse in the 2700 block of Glendale.

Timothy Gaston, medication from residence in the 300 block of West Park.

Tyler Johnston, laptop, stethoscope, medical books, and other items from vehicle in the 3400 block of River.

Maria Banny, cash from bank account in the 3800 block of Haverhill.

Leeana Miles, debit card and cash from vehicle in the 2100 block of Fairfax.

Tyler Robinson, catalytic converter from van in the 2000 block of Tremainsville.

Ebonee Haney, pistols from residence in the 500 block of Nicholas.

Jordon Gauer, money from bank accounts in the 2300 block of Lehman.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Deshawn Cavanaugh and Jalisa Cavanaugh.

Sarah Dias and Jack Dias, Jr.

Donna Koepfer and Steven Koepfer.

Charles Wilson and Cynthia Wilson.

Ron Hazlett and Nancy Hazlett.

Shawn Litzer and Lorelei Litzer.

Maryanne Ackerman and Edward Ackerman.

Adrianne Larbus and Brett Larbus.

Margaret Callahan-Mabus and John Mabus III.

Heidi Trombly and Michael Trombly.

Mary Brentlinger and Jack Brentlinger.

Cody Miller and Mariah Trejo.

Brianne Birr and Ryan Birr.

Channon Miles and Alexander Miles.

James Dickey II and Laurie Dickey.

Jacalin Davenport and Aaron Davenport.

Katie Fisher and Jordon Fisher.

Sylvia Linzy and Ephron Linzy, Jr.

Julia Hage-Welsh and Brandon Welsh.

Linsay Delrue and Robert Delrue.

Ryan Pickett and Alissa Pickett.

Norma Carlozzi and James Carlozzi.

Jennifer Haupricht and Achref Boughnimi.

James Park and Jennifer Park.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them. But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.
DELTA, OH
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, OH
City
Haverhill, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Bouncer shot overnight at west Toledo bar, police seeking suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching Friday for a suspect in the early morning shooting of a bouncer at a west Toledo bar. Police are looking for the man who witnesses have said shot the bouncer shortly before 1:30 a.m. after an altercation that began with two people bumping into each other during a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Delaney's Lounge.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Argument leads to shooting in West Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday after he was shot in the back by another man during an argument in West Akron, police say. Officers were called at about 5:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Mercer Avenue. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the center of his back and began giving him first aid. The man was taken by ambulance to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.
AKRON, OH
WTOL 11

Crash kills Toledo man early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead after he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and West Woodruff Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when Raymond Wlodarski, 66, was traveling east on West Woodruff Avenue toward Franklin Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Johnston
Lima News

Drugs found during searches at two Lima residences

LIMA — The search of two Lima residences by members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team on Tuesday resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl and cocaine. According to the sheriff’s office, the task force and SWAT team...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima man jailed after Tuesday afternoon stabbing incident

LIMA — A Lima man is in custody in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday afternoon. According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon their arrival officers located Paul Wietholter suffering from numerous knife wounds. He was transported to Memorial Health System and was listed in stable condition.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren#Promedica Flower Hospital#Rite Aid#Locust#Burger#Lehman
The Blade

Police seek help in 2019 fatal shooting of Toledo woman

A 2019 homicide is gaining renewed attention from Toledo police. Officers were dispatched to the general area of Austin and Lagrange streets at approximately 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 2019 for a person down in a nearby alley. They found the victim, Mary Cervantez, 37, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Paul B. Hood (1927-2022)

Paul B. Hood, a longtime owner and operator of a Toledo electrical contractor firm, died Thursday at his Sylvania home. He was 95. He died after struggling for the past few months with an array of health issues common for his age, his wife of 70 years Carol Hood said.
The Blade

Plan It Calendar: 4/7

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419. Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites. American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Russ Kendrick Martin: Sat.​, 6.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
The Blade

Man dies after playing handball in Bowling Green

A death was reported this week involving a handball player who was injured while playing the sport in Bowling Green on Saturday, the Lucas County coroner reported Monday. Eugene Jackson, 74, of the Dayton area, was playing in a handball tournament in the student recreation center at Bowling Green State University, Lucas county coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the coroner said.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy