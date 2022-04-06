ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Editorial: A small step in the right direction

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8n59_0f0fHBHm00

Bowling Green State University took its time making the right call in permanently expelling the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority last month.

That the move represented improvement in the school’s efforts to combat fraternity and sorority hazing must be acknowledged. There remains more to be done.

BGSU is one of many colleges and universities that simply seem to have the slows when it comes to making the tough, but necessary decisions to combat hazing. To end hazing, schools must get tough and cut out the cancer of Greek organizations that refuse to change their dangerous initiation rituals.

Read more Blade editorials

BGSU should keep up the pressure and the monitoring and should not hesitate to shut down organizations that fail to follow the rules, let alone the law. It’s disturbing that a university spokesman was almost apologetic about the expulsion. That’s even more the case when he said that the university found a “history of deception” in the sorority with attempts to cover-up hazing. The students involved in the cover-up attempts and the hazing must pay a price, not only the sorority.

A historically Black sorority that engages in dangerous practices toward its pledges shows the same sort of contempt for life and health found in any other Greek organization doing the same thing.

BGSU must move against other suspended fraternities and expel them. Perhaps the message will get through.

The message should be clear, and the consequences should be severe. One life saved from death by hazing justifies harsh penalties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Let sun shine in on public's right to know

The First Amendment assures there will be no prohibition on press freedom, but it does not ensure that government must cooperate in any way with a free press. That is where laws such as South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act are essential for press and public to have access to information.
POLITICS
The Blade

Commentary: A single moment can bring real change to Toledo

Despite some improvement, Toledo continues to rank in the bottom 10 percent in the country in some crime and safety metrics and that must change. I propose a small, but significant way real change can come to the city we all love by introducing a brief moment of silence at the beginning of each school day.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Bowling Green, OH
Education
City
Bowling Green, OH
The Blade

Gov. DeWine gets overview of Lake Erie research projects

BOWLING GREEN — Gov. Mike DeWine made Bowling Green State University’s campus his first of three northwest Ohio stops Tuesday, meeting with students, faculty, and administrators to discuss goals of his H2Ohio program and learn about research projects to help improve western Lake Erie water quality.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy