Editorial: A small step in the right direction

Bowling Green State University took its time making the right call in permanently expelling the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority last month.

That the move represented improvement in the school’s efforts to combat fraternity and sorority hazing must be acknowledged. There remains more to be done.

BGSU is one of many colleges and universities that simply seem to have the slows when it comes to making the tough, but necessary decisions to combat hazing. To end hazing, schools must get tough and cut out the cancer of Greek organizations that refuse to change their dangerous initiation rituals.

BGSU should keep up the pressure and the monitoring and should not hesitate to shut down organizations that fail to follow the rules, let alone the law. It’s disturbing that a university spokesman was almost apologetic about the expulsion. That’s even more the case when he said that the university found a “history of deception” in the sorority with attempts to cover-up hazing. The students involved in the cover-up attempts and the hazing must pay a price, not only the sorority.

A historically Black sorority that engages in dangerous practices toward its pledges shows the same sort of contempt for life and health found in any other Greek organization doing the same thing.

BGSU must move against other suspended fraternities and expel them. Perhaps the message will get through.

The message should be clear, and the consequences should be severe. One life saved from death by hazing justifies harsh penalties.