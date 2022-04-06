ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Sheriff's office working to identify three suspects in connection to Graves County vehicle break-ins

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins that happened March 21-22. The sheriff's office says the vehicles were ransacked, and property was stolen from several of them. The break-ins happened...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

