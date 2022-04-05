ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers rookies Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey lead Blue Coats to a win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1Fbj_0f0fEVIl00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

While the Philadelphia 76ers were taking care of business on the road as they knocked off the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, their rookies were putting in work down in Delaware in the G League playoffs.

The Blue Coats played host to the Long Island Nets on Tuesday and behind rookies Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey, they were able to knock off the Nets 132-116. Springer had 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting and he had five rebounds while Bassey continued his recent strong play with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while knocking down two triples.

The Blue Coats will now move on to face the Motor City Cruise.

Springer has been dealing with a lot of injuries in his first season in the league. He has only played in two games for the Sixers as they have had him down with the Blue Coats to try and develop, but he has been dealing with a variety of injuries. It is good for the organization to see him out there being able to play.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs: ‘It’d be great to get Bronny over here too’

As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to secure a spot in the upcoming play-in tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of missing the postseason entirely. LeBron James and the Lakers have endured one of the more disappointing NBA seasons in recent memory. For that reason, there has been some chatter about James potentially moving to another team in the future.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Jaden Springer
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson’s stepdad raises eyebrows with comments

The New Orleans Pelicans appear destined to be in the NBA play-in tournament this season, currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. After a poor start that saw the team open 1-12, they’ve turned things around due, in part, to the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. McCollum has been excellent since his arrival, averaging 25.9 points in his 22 games with the team.
NBA
ESPN

NBA play-in tournament 2022: Schedule, projections and rules explained

As the NBA's 2021-22 regular season draws to a conclusion on April 10, teams near the middle of the standings are battling for postseason seeding with a special focus on the league's play-in tournament. Held before the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, the play-in tournament adds an exciting...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Nets#Rookies#The Indiana Pacers#G League#Sixers Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy