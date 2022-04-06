ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre officials proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEFONTE — During Monday’s Centre County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, they proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Centre County. In the afternoon, an emotional ceremony was held at the Centre County courthouse. It featured several guest speakers, many of whom were at the BOC meeting for the formal...

www.lockhaven.com

Lockhaven Express

Man charged with assault of gymnast

BELLEFONTE — A Connecticut man has been charged with molesting a teenage girl while he was a seasonal gymnastics coach at Camp Woodward in Haines Township. State police at Rockview filed the charges on Monday, April 4. According to court documents, police received a Childline report in February 2021...
WOODWARD, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Thompson Promoted to Warden of St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulate Mary Ann Thompson on her promotion to Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Serving as the facility’s Deputy Warden since January 2019, Thompson was promoted to Warden on April 1, 2022.  Major Deborah Diedrich who […] The post Thompson Promoted to Warden of St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lockhaven Express

Emergency services

The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 5:32 p.m., Sugar Valley Fire Company, Dunnstown Fire Company and Flemington EMS responded to a large vehicle accident at 1940 Interstate 80 West. The call was cleared at 7:37 p.m.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

In the Parks

HYNER — On Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m., there will be a “(Virtual) Civilian Conservation Corps of Clinton County” program about Hyner Run State Park. Be advised that this program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and will not take place face to face at Hyner Run State Park. Did you know that Pennsylvania had the second most amount of Civilian Conservation Corps Camps out of any other state? Ten of them were in Clinton County, making it the county in Pennsylvania with the most CCC Camps. This program will look into some of the history of these CCC Camps. Registration is required to receive the link to the Microsoft Teams program. To register, go to the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov, find Hyner Run State Park in the “find a park or forest” section, and click on the corresponding event. When you receive an email confirmation, please click on the link in the confirmation to make sure it opens properly prior to the program. Call or email park staff if you have difficulties registering.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Soroptimist International of Centre County gives $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards

BELLEFONTE — At their March meeting Soroptimist International of Centre County presented $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards to four women. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. This year’s recipients are:
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Centre comissioners put support behind Kepler Pool

BELLEFONTE — The Centre County Board of Commissioners are putting their support behind the rehabilitation of Bellefonte’s Kepler Pool. During Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, the BOC approved a letter of support for the Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority’s application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the rebuild of Kepler Pool.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Harding gives update on pilot program

LOCK HAVEN — The live and work incentive program put in place by the Clinton County commissioners in February is continuing to push forward. Commissioner Angela Harding offered an update about the pilot program during Monday’s work session. The pilot program — created using American Rescue Plan Act...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Sandusky files new appeal

WILLIAMSPORT — Jerry Sandusky is again trying to get his conviction vacated and a new trial. Sandusky, 78, who is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence, on Saturday filed a habeas corpus petition in U.S. Middle District Court alleging numerous instances of ineffective counsel. Sandusky, whose previous appeals of...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

A mom’s request

For decades, Pennsylvania has had a waiting list for services for thousands of people like my 28-year-old son, Matthew. He has multiple disabilities, and because we cannot get help from a Direct Support Professional (DSP), I am now his full-time DSP. I don’t get vacation pay or sick leave, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lockhaven Express

Proceedings from district judges

LOCK HAVEN — The following court proceedings were held before district judges:. — Christopher A. Campbell, of Lock Haven, charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, waived for court. —...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

JSSD accused of racial discrimination

JERSEY SHORE — Parents of two bi-racial children have accused the Jersey Shore Area School District of having a policy or custom of deliberate indifference to racial discrimination, harassment and bullying. Adam and Catiese Williams make the accusation in a civil rights suit filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lockhaven Express

Clinton County Court of Common Pleas schedule for April 4-April 8

LOCK HAVEN — The following schedule for April 4-April 8 is provided by the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas and is subject to change depending on the needs of the court system. Domestic relations hearings are also restricted and are not listed. Abbreviations — CR denotes criminal procedures;...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

LH City forms committee to look into police options

LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven City Council has formed a committee to look into the feasibility of offering police services to other municipalities. Councilmen Jeff Brinker and Doug Byerly brought the idea to council after doing research into the city’s attempts at regionalization in 2017. At the time,...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Police news – April 7

JERSEY SHORE –Christopher Evans, 40, of 1106 Hill Alley, Apartment 1, Jersey Shore, has been charged with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle (hit-run) and driving with a suspended license, according to city police. After hitting Morgan Rhine’s car in the 100 block of Maynard Street at about 6:45...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Disabled veteran sues, claims Pa. business refused to allow entry to his service dog

WILLIAMSPORT — A Centre County business and State College have been sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) over a service dog issue. Christopher C. Taylor of Bellefonte, 70, claims in a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court that he, his wife, son-in-law and grandson were told his service dog Zeke could not accompany them into K n B’s Inflatables Please in the Nittany Mall on Feb. 13.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Lamar Twp. closes police investigation

ROTE — The saga of Lamar Township’s police investigation has finally come to a close. As announced during April’s supervisor meeting, the investigation of the dissolved Lamar Township Police Department has ended by way of District Attorney David Strouse. A statement released by Strouse on March 9,...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Will the Lamar Twp. supers provide some answers?

After 15 months we are still asking why the supervisors locked Lamar Township Police out of their office. We have been told that the state police, the Clinton County District Attorney’s office and the Mill Hall police were investigating the Lamar Township police, but after 15 months the investigations and yearly audits have provided no explanation.
MILL HALL, PA

