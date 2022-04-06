Centre officials proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HYNER — On Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m., there will be a “(Virtual) Civilian Conservation Corps of Clinton County” program about Hyner Run State Park. Be advised that this program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and will not take place face to face at Hyner Run State Park. Did you know that Pennsylvania had the second most amount of Civilian Conservation Corps Camps out of any other state? Ten of them were in Clinton County, making it the county in Pennsylvania with the most CCC Camps. This program will look into some of the history of these CCC Camps. Registration is required to receive the link to the Microsoft Teams program. To register, go to the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov, find Hyner Run State Park in the “find a park or forest” section, and click on the corresponding event. When you receive an email confirmation, please click on the link in the confirmation to make sure it opens properly prior to the program. Call or email park staff if you have difficulties registering.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO