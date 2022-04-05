ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid reacts to being 1st the scoring race in Sixers' win over Pacers

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid continues to rumble while out on the floor. The big fella has continued to put up some monstrous numbers and he did so again in a 131-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Embiid had 45 points on 18-for-30 shooting and he had 13 rebounds to ensure the Sixers would come out on top. The 45 points also meant that Embiid is now back on top of the scoring race in the NBA averaging 30.4 points per game.

While Embiid acknowledged that being on top of the league in scoring is cool, he also just wants to win and that is what is sticking out to him after earning the win on Tuesday.

“It’s great, but the win is also great,” said Embiid. “That’s all I can control. I just go out there and do whatever is needed. Tonight, I started off the game and they doubled hard and I tried to make the right plays, and then also my teammates got me a bunch of easy baskets, which got me going.”

The Sixers will now move on to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday to wrap up their 3-game road trip. Embiid understands that he will face a lot of tough defense from the Raptors as they continue to grow as a team.

“I think the key every single night just to come in and take whatever the defense gives me,” he finished. “We go to Toronto, they’re gonna play the same way. So just trying to make plays and then obviously, it makes it easy when we’re knocking down shots too.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

The Spun

Sixers Player Officially “Ineligible To Play” In Toronto

The Sixers will be without one of their top defenders for Thursday night’s game in Toronto. On Wednesday, 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle was listed as “ineligible to play” on the NBA’s injury report likely due to his vaccination status and Canada’s COVID-19 protocols. Sixers reporter...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Slams James Harden For Poor Performance Against The Raptors: “He Gotta Step Up. Embiid Is Playing Like An MVP.”

Despite a very strong start, James Harden has run into a poor slump of form with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP has been struggling to play well with the 76ers and has been putting on inefficient offensive performances for the franchise. And considering Harden's playoff resume, the signs are not good for the 76ers as they prepare to make a run for the NBA championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA considering notable rule change for next season

The NBA may be ready to abolish one particular practice from the game beginning next season. Addressing reporters Wednesday, commissioner Adam Silver said that the NBA Board of Governors has had a discussion about potentially eliminating take fouls, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. Silver added that they are considering a change for next season and could possibly act by summer.
NBA
