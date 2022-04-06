ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

CMHS students show off their talent, warm the hearts of faculty and staff

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, March 30, Central Mountain High School students participated in the Wildcats Got Talent Show. Students entertained and engaged the crowd of students, teachers, and staff members with songs, dances and...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

CMHS students attend Transition Conference

MILL HALL — Central Mountain High School students recently attended a Transition Conference held at the Pennsylvania College of Technology sponsored by Blast IU17 and Penn College. The conference is held for students with disabilities to help prepare them for the transition to life after high school. Students were...
MILL HALL, PA
WJTV 12

UMMC faculty, students receive SACS recognition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and the School of Nursing’s Oxford campus have received a stellar review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. An association committee reviewed the two campuses and issued a report of “no recommendations.” That the best possible result that the […]
JACKSON, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

West Union students achieve high scores on ACT

West Union students are being recognized for achieving an ACT subscore of 25 or higher. They are, from left, Jackson Pounders - Science, Reading; Riley Cooper - Reading, Math; Claire Douell - Math, Reading; and Halei Leahey – Reading.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Clinton County, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local art teacher to hold exhibition in State College

Local art teacher, Jennifer Wilson, otherwise known as JE Crum when showing her artwork, will have a solo exhibition during the month of April at University Wine Company in State College. A variety of original large works will be on display as well as a large collection of prints and cards sets of her works for sale at the winery. There will be an artist reception with light refreshments on Tuesday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. University Winery Company is located at 540 Misty Hill Drive, State College. This event is free and open to the public. Wilson has taught art over the past 15 years in a variety of schools for Keystone Central School District including: Liberty-Curtin, Renovo, Woodward, Lamar Township, Mill Hall and Central Mountain Middle School. Wilson and her husband, art teacher Nathaniel Wilson, reside in Beech Creek.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lockhaven Express

KCSD to host job fair this month

MILL HALL — The Keystone Central School District will be hosting a job fair this month. In her superintendent’s newsletter, KCSD’s Jacquelyn Martin announced that a “meet and greet” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2002 at the Central Mountain Middle School library, 200 BEN Ave., Mill Hall.
MILL HALL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy