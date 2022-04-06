Israeli Consulate awards grants to IHCC's LatinX Incubator startups in pitch competition

The Israeli Consulate in Chicago handed out grants to Latino start-ups with a vision for social impact Tuesday night.

The consulate hosted a social pitch competition with alumni of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's LatinX incubator. The grants are funded by the consulate and TechRise by P33.

The pitch competition gives participants four minutes to pitch their vision to judges in a live-streamed competition, allowing them to showcase it to a national and international investors while receiving valuable feedback.

The event was held in Merchandise Mart. Thousands of dollars in grants were handed out.