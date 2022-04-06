ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre comissioners put support behind Kepler Pool

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEFONTE — The Centre County Board of Commissioners are putting their support behind the rehabilitation of Bellefonte’s Kepler Pool. During Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, the BOC approved a letter of support for the Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority’s application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the rebuild of...

www.lockhaven.com

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Scranton nuisance property ordered to close

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We first told you about a nuisance property in the city of Scranton being ordered to close last week. This comes as police have responded several times to the home. Officials say the property violates a city ordinance. A legal notice hangs above a letter from the city of Scranton’s […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Supporting Centre Co. small business development

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Small businesses bring character to our communities and make our neighborhoods unique, but entrepreneurship comes with many challenges. An event hosted Wednesday by the Penn State Small Business Development Center celebrated entrepreneurs and highlighted available resources. “These resources are provided through the federal government as well as through state funding, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

In the Parks

HYNER — On Wednesday, April 13 at 1 p.m., there will be a “(Virtual) Civilian Conservation Corps of Clinton County” program about Hyner Run State Park. Be advised that this program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and will not take place face to face at Hyner Run State Park. Did you know that Pennsylvania had the second most amount of Civilian Conservation Corps Camps out of any other state? Ten of them were in Clinton County, making it the county in Pennsylvania with the most CCC Camps. This program will look into some of the history of these CCC Camps. Registration is required to receive the link to the Microsoft Teams program. To register, go to the DCNR Calendar of Events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov, find Hyner Run State Park in the “find a park or forest” section, and click on the corresponding event. When you receive an email confirmation, please click on the link in the confirmation to make sure it opens properly prior to the program. Call or email park staff if you have difficulties registering.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Harding gives update on pilot program

LOCK HAVEN — The live and work incentive program put in place by the Clinton County commissioners in February is continuing to push forward. Commissioner Angela Harding offered an update about the pilot program during Monday’s work session. The pilot program — created using American Rescue Plan Act...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
Lockhaven Express

Soroptimist International of Centre County gives $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards

BELLEFONTE — At their March meeting Soroptimist International of Centre County presented $5,000 in Live Your Dream Awards to four women. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Live Your Dream Awards assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. This year’s recipients are:
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Uban Construction#Boc#The Kepler Pool
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Family gets new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another family has found a home thanks to the MulDer Square revitalization in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg. The square received its name by combining the names of Mulberry and Derry Streets, where the development is located. As part of the project, the Tri-County Housing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Discount retail store coming to State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Rhode Island-based discount retail chain Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) is coming to State College this summer after purchasing the Nittany Commons shopping center. OSJL will open its store at the former 44,997 square foot GIANT Food grocery store that has been vacant since 2019 located at 2222 East College […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.”. Borasco — A sudden violent gust of wind, typically accompanied by rain, snow, or sleet. Also known as a squall; A bad spell. LHHS. Class of ’82. Members of Lock Haven High School Class of 1982 are looking for classmates...
HOWARD, PA
Lockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

Howard United Methodist Church will host a benefit take-out spaghetti supper today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and those under age 5 can eat free. To order your take-out meals call Patti at 814-625-2182.
BEECH CREEK, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local briefs

LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs announces Drag Diversity Story Time with Sugar Plum, a children’s book reading and sing-a-long, on Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Stevenson Library. The program will feature Sugar Plum, a drag queen, reading “Auntie Uncle: Drag Queen Hero” by Ellie Royce and sing-a-long to “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” by Lil Miss Hot Mess.
FLEMINGTON, PA
Lockhaven Express

A guide to the primary race few voters are paying attention to

HARRISBURG — By now, most voters have likely heard about the congested, double-digit field of contenders jockeying in this year’s primary race for the chance to snag the state’s top job of governor. But there is another crowded primary contest unfolding with far less fanfare: that of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lockhaven Express

Debra K. Styers

Debra K. Styers, 67, of Lock Haven, passed away at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Paul E. Dashem

Paul E. Dashem, 72, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Born on April 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Elmer J. and Mary E. (Brown) Dashem. Paul was a 1967 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the PA Fish and Boat Commission for 31 years until his retirement in 1999.
PLEASANT GAP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy