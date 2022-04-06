ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 5

By Justus Cleveland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep softball...

COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colleen Kolpien is my sister and she is like a mom to me. She loves to work, even at the age of 77. She also loves to camp and she loves all the animals she has. She helps me a lot. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. She really is my SUNSHINE!!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
ALAN ROETTGER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Al Roettger is restoring an old car for me that belonged to my dad. He has brought a lot of sunshine into my life this past year by agreeing to take on the project. I want to try to give him some recognition and send a little sunshine his way. He is the best. Please give Al the Sunshine Award.
MISSY RAUSS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Missy Rauss is very deserving of the Sunshine Award. She is a great example, always showing kindness and is always willing to help. Missy has been a dedicated employee to Meadowbrook at Black River Falls for over 18 years. She is the type of person you can go to for anything and she is always thinking of others. When she is with you, she is a true ray of Sunshine. Thank you, Missy, for all you do for the residents and staff day in and day out. Please give her this award.
Wisconsin softball red hot at the plate

MADISON, Wis. — Red hot is the best way to describe Wisconsin in the batters box right now. The Badgers scored 32 runs on 32 hits in their Big Ten opening series at Iowa and followed that up with 17 runs on 25 hits against Indiana. NEAR THE TOP:
Kickin’ it in the Park for NF

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Kickin it in the Park for NF” is a fun filled family event that is organized by local families to bring awareness and funding to fight Neurofibromatosis; a genetic disorder affecting approximately one in every 2,500-3,000 births that currently has no cure. The...
Report: Wisconsin safety suffers leg injury during spring camp

Some potentially bad news trickled out of Madison on Tuesday, as Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus reported that Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock has suffered an injury to his right leg. Blaylock, a redshirt junior for the Badgers, reportedly suffered an injury to his right knee. He left the field without...
RED LOBSTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are nominating the Eau Claire Red Lobster for the Sunshine Award. Last week Red Lobster welcomed our Aquaculture class to their restaurant. They were patient and kind to our high school class of twenty students, many that had never eaten at their restaurant before. We appreciate all the staff that prepared our food, provided excellent service, and organized the bills for our large group.
Western Wisconsin school referenda largely pass in Spring Election

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - School referenda on the ballot for districts across western Wisconsin largely passed after the results were counted from Tuesday night’s Spring General Election. 81 school referenda questions were on Wisconsin ballots Tuesday, with about a quarter of them posed to voters in the western third...
WAGNER TAILS: Ellie and Loki & Bonnie

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - They say patience is a virtue, and one dog has been patiently waiting for two years to find her forever home. Ellie is available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. She came to the shelter as a stray. Staff members at Chippewa...
Registration open for ECCHA’s 36th Fido & Friends 5K

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - May 14 will mark the 36th annual Fido and Friends 5K fun run and walk at Carson Park in Eau Claire. Starting at 8:30am, attendees can enjoy the race, raffles, and vendor booths. It’s all for a great cause--the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Southview Principal wins Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley Principal is honored for setting high standards for instruction, achievement, and character. Southview Elementary Principal, Sara Denure, is one of 17 principals across the state selected for the Herb Kohl Foundation Principal Leaders award. Along with the award, Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls will receive a $6,000 grant to use for students.
'Griddy' Kaukauna ready to chase down a repeat

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The Kaukauna softball team enters this spring as the team to beat after winning the Division 1 state title last season. The Galloping Ghosts return eight players from last season, and have added too their depth. They know there is pressure on them, but they are not letting it get to them.
67 Owatonna Students Reached State Competition This Winter

Between athletics and other extracurriculars, 67 Owatonna High School students competed in state-level competitions during the winter season. State qualifying teams and individuals include adapted floor hockey (12), boys basketball (18), DECA state finals (4), diving (1), gymnastics (9), Knowledge Bowl (5), mock trial (10 students), and wrestling (8). The...
Festival Foods planning new store in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Festival Foods grocery store is coming to Chippewa Falls in 2023. Wangard Partners, Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate development firm, announced April 7 that Festival bought a 7.4 acre site in Chippewa Falls at the intersection of Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd and Chippewa Crossing Blvd.
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness week next week, Wisconsin will hold its annual statewide tornado drill to help prepare Wisconsinites for the possible tornadoes that it could experience this spring and summer. The drill will occur at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. April 7, according...
Most popular baby names in 2022 predicted for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be shocked if you named your child Charlotte or Oliver and run into strangers who have children with the exact same name. Those two names are predicted to be the most popular baby names in Wisconsin for 2022, according to research done at by Names.org. The website released Wednesday their top ten predictions of names given to both baby girls and boys in the state this year.
