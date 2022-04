WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in the area of Tylersville Road and Cincinnati-Dayton Road Tuesday morning. West Chester Police say officers attempted a traffic stop around 2:10 a.m. on a Ford Explorer for not having a visible license plate, but it refused to stop and continued westbound on Tylersville Road, leading officials in a pursuit.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 23 DAYS AGO