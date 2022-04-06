ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

By Julia Romero
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female holding onto the passenger side of a 1998 Ford Jamboree RV as it was driving east through a parking lot.

The driver of the RV then tried to turn right as the female fell onto the road. She was then run over by the rear wheels of the RV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No details on her identity have been released.

The 41-year-old driver of the RV stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

This is the 41st traffic-related fatality of the year in LVMPD’s jurisdiction.

This is the 41st traffic-related fatality of the year in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

USAFman88
1d ago

Traffic related? I barely consider that traffic related. Did she know the rv driver? Looks like a domestic issue but idk

Driver hits 2 people sleeping on sidewalk, 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian died Mar. 11 following a traffic collision on Mar. 9 just before 2:30 a.m. on D. Street City Parkway Connector north of F. Street.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man's human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
