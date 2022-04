A feeling of nervousness was what Gabby Tedesco felt just before her finals match at the 2021 Girls Knockout Christmas Classic at the Silver Spurs Arena on Dec. 27. Competing — and advancing — against some of the best girls wrestlers in the state, Tedesco (100 pounds) faced Victoria Ceballos of Orlando Dr. Phillips. The Lake Gibson High sophomore was dominant. If Ceballos did not execute a move, Tedesco was quick to counterattack and, eventually, she won by pin.

