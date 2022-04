CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - An in-vehicle pursuit through Van Zandt County led to multiple arrests and the seizure of multiple narcotics on Tuesday. According to a report by the Canton Police Department, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a vehicle make multiple traffic violations in the Myrtle Springs area of Van Zandt County. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop after multiple attempts by the officers, eventually beginning a pursuit that went through the Turner Hayden area and back into Myrtle Springs. During the pursuit, officers said the driver of a white pickup interfered with the pursuit by placing his vehicle in between the officers and the driver of the sedan and also attempting to run officers off the road.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO