PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Purdy will be asked whether to approve a no-tax-increase bond measure for numerous schools improvements. Purdy Superintendent, Travis Graham says the bond would generate approximately $3 million in funding towards safety, security, and sustainability projects for the district. The priority on the district’s list is enhanced safety. The money would improve entrances so visitors could only enter the campus through two sets of locked doors. Then they would make contact with school administrators before being let into the school office.

PURDY, MO ・ 22 DAYS AGO