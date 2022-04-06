ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Kamedra C. Shephard ‘Fugitive of the Week’

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 42-year-old Kamedra C. Shephard BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Shephard...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows Florida deputies using Taser on woman with knife in Walmart

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Deputies in Florida have released a video showing a standoff with an armed woman inside a Walmart. In a Facebook post, Marion County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a Walmart because a woman was threatening customers and employees. When deputies arrived, they found Brandy McGowan in the clothing department, holding a knife and speaking incoherently.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Drug-trafficking ring operated out of Orange County jail, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in local law enforcement attended a news conference Wednesday at the Ninth Judicial State Attorney’s Office in Orlando to announce the arrest, prosecution and/or search for 16 people who investigators say are members of a drug trafficking organization. “Operation Icarus,” a joint investigation...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the of Cheniere Lake Four area of West Monroe, La. Authorities described Rose as a White male. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KEPR

Sheriff's Office reports 2 deaths inside jail in 4 weeks

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths inside the jail in a period of approximately four weeks. Officials reported Thomas Franklin, 57, of Pasco, suffered a medical emergency on February 22. Medics rushed Franklin to Kadlec, where he later died. The sheriff's office reports that an investigation into his death has been completed and handed over to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
iheart.com

VIDEO: Florida Man Bit By Shark While Fishing on Beach

While fishing at New Smyrna Beach recently, a man was bitten by a shark after getting it stuck on a sandbar and trying to move it by hand. The scene was caught by a beachgoer onshore. When he grabbed the tail to move the shark from the sandbar, it turned and bit him.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALB 10

Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFTV) – A Florida woman who police say poisoned her 4-year old daughter is being charged with murder. Officials believe it was a failed murder-suicide attempt. Jacinda Decaro was escorted out of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Thursday and taken to the Osceola County Jail. She was...
KISSIMMEE, FL

