ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bobby Rydell, a '60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Rydell, along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, was part of a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Bobby Rydell: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Dead At 79

Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Avalon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Bobby Rydell
Person
James Darren
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Idol#Bye Bye Birdie
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of son from family beach trip

Carrie Underwood enjoys posting family updates on her social media but rarely tends to upload pictures of her two sons. The country star shared a glimpse of what looked like her younger son, two-year-old Jacob, running on the beach while in his swim shorts in a breathtaking photograph shared on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy