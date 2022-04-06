Bobby Rydell, a '60s teen idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies
Rydell, along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, was part of a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.
Rydell, along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, was part of a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 0