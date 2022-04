NEW YORK -- Top studio singers and Broadway stars all came together to sing for Ukraine on Monday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin takes us inside the recording session at Power Station studio in Midtown.They donated their time and talent without hesitation."The feeling of not being able to help is overwhelming sometimes," said Miguel Cervantes of "Hamilton" on Broadway."You watch the news and it's just wrenching," song creator Ira Antelis added.READ MORE: War in Ukraine: How to help from here at homeLyrics started pouring out of Antelis. The music industry writer and producer decided to create a song to unite people all over the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO